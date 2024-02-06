Wet weather sees final round of senior competition ahead of finals

The wet weather that settled over Griffith on Monday meant that the final round of the Griffith Touch senior competition was called off.
The women's competition leader had been locked in for most of the season, but the final place in the top four was up for grabs.
Physifitness and Black Line have held on to third and fourth space, respectively, meaning the Gem Girls season has come to an end after finishing a point outside the top-four position.
Heart Racers will be hoping to continue their undefeated season, looking to secure the title without dropping a single game all season after finishing nine points clear at the top of the table.
In the men's divisions, multiple-time champions Marchiori Constructions locked away the top spot for yet another season.
After a slow start to the season, MJ Hams Transport was able to lock away second position on the ladder, while The Legend and George Duncan Electrics were able to lock away the final top four places.
