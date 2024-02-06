Sweet hound dog Otto needs a home

Otto is the sweetest hound dog youll ever meet.
A young dog, about a year old, Otto has been in the Pound for way too long and desperately needs a home of his own.
With a bright and playful nature, he loves nothing more than to play tug of war or fetch games. He would be the perfect companion for an owner with the time and patience to give him the exercise and training he needs.
At first, Otto can be a bit a little shy but he very quickly warms up to those around him and he loves playing on the lawn with the Pound staff.
If you would like to meet Otto, please give the Council a call on 1300 176 077 to arrange a meet and greet.
His adoption fee is $355 which covers desexing, vaccination, microchipping and lifetime registration.
The Pound currently has many beautiful kittens seeking homes. If you have ever thought you would like a kitten to join your family, please give the Council a call.
We hope homes can be found locally as rescue groups are now full to capacity and cannot offer much help.
Friends of Griffith Pound still has a few $60 vouchers available for eligible cat owners. We remind all cat owners that kittens reach puberty around four months of age so encourage all cat owners to please desex your pets as soon as possible.
Being a responsible pet owner will help stop all these unwanted kittens being dumped at the Pound.
