23-year-old hospitalised after car accident

A 23-year-old man has been hospitalised after losing control of his vehicle on January 31, with the ute rolling a number of times and driver being ejected from his seat.
Early in the morning of January 31, just after midnight, the 23-year-old was driving a Mitsubishi Triton down Walla Avenue when he lost control of the ute. As the car rolled, the driver appeared to be ejected and sustained serious injuries.
The young man was taken to Griffith Base Hospital and later transferred to Concord Hospital. He is in a stable condition.
Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.
A car stolen from Murrumbidgee Regional High School - Griffith was found ablaze in Moore Place after a pursuit.
At some point during the day on February 5, a Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen from the carpark - before being spotted by police driving down Rankins Springs Road at 8.30pm. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle fled.
Police pursued, however were forced to call an end to the chase for safety. The car was found ablaze in Moore Place early on February 6.
Finally, at 2.10am on February 6, the rider of a Kawasaki Ninja motorbike was arrested after attempting to evade an RBT on Kidman Way. Police attempted to stop the bike for an RBT, but when the rider failed to stop, a chase ensued.
Police pursued the rider to Hanwood, where the 41-year-old man eventually stopped. The rider was arrested and fined for failing to stop for police - although the pursuit did not exceed the speed limit.
Anyone with information on any incident is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
