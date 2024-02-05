The Area News
23-year-old hospitalised after car accident

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 6 2024 - 11:19am, first published 9:37am
A 23-year-old man has been hospitalised after losing control of his vehicle on January 31, with the ute rolling a number of times and driver being ejected from his seat.

