Businesses getting ready as Valentine's Day approaches

Valentine's Day is just over a week away, and Griffith's romantic stores are turning on the charm ahead of February 14.
Valentine's Day will be full of couples sharing flowers, chocolates and loveheart-holding-teddy bears, but romantics in Griffith are leaving it to the last minute once again.
Retail stores around Griffith are busy preparing for the holiday and hoping for a decent response, despite concerns that the cost-of-living crisis would impact retail-heavy holidays such as Valentine's Day and Christmas.
Owner and manager of Axikem Sue Jones said that they were anticipating a good season, but that it was too early to tell.
"It's always last-minute. We're hoping, we're getting ourselves ready to go and I am very hopeful for a successful sales event," she said.
Blossoms Florist will doubtlessly be busy through the season, and a store worker said that they had already been receiving calls inquiring about bouquets for the day, and were expecting to only get busier as February 14 gets closer.
It's not just retail though, and plenty will likely be looking to get dinner reservations for a sweet date night.
Owner of Il Corso Cafe Joseph Gioai said that he wasn't anticipating the cost-of-living crisis to impact their bookings at all.
"It's a bit early to tell but we've got a couple of bookings so far," he said.
He added that he suspected people were still eating out or enjoying a takeaway night, as a more affordable way to celebrate or spend time with their family than more expensive alternatives.
"You can't afford to buy a new tv or go on holiday, so you end up spoiling your family by going to dinner or having a pizza takeaway night," he said.
"People still do that sort of night out."
