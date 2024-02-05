Griffith baking prodigy Bianca Piromalli takes to the world stage

France might have come away top place but that didn't take anything away from what was a world class experience for Griffith baker Bianca Piromalli last week.
Ms Piromalli, who runs her own cake making business and delivers delights at Bertoldos Bakery, has just returned from Italy representing Australia in the Junior Pastry World Cup.
She along with her team mate Damien Wright from Brisbane, were up against tough competition from contenders around the world and were judged by some of the biggest names in the industry.
For her, it was networking and a chance to meet and impress her idols that made the experience memorable.
"It was wonderful to meet so many colleagues and make so many friends for life," Ms Piromalli said.
"There was a great deal of pressure to strive for perfection but that was partly what made the experience so remarkable.
"Certainly one of the highlights was meeting my idols, including renowned pastry chef Iginio Massari who was one of the judges and tasted one of my deserts."
The deserts varied in ingredients and styles, revolving around a central theme of 'a legend' from their country.
Australia's was Ned Kelly.
"We did sugar and chocolate show pieces, both which had to be 1.2 metres high," Ms Piromalli said.
"We also had to do a plate of deserts that couldn't be molded, a chocolate pecan and caramel cake and a vegan gelato in a cup.
"The last category was a street desert so we did our version of a paddle-pop.
"There was a lot of pressure to do things to a tee and I think we did a fantastic job," she said.
The experience has left the 21-year-old eager to participate in future competitions.
"This was a great start and it's inspired me to strive further," Ms Piromalli said.
"I loved travelling, visiting family in southern Italy and taking in what I could of the country side.
"We also got to stop a few days in Hong Kong which was cool.
"I think travel is an important part of what I do; soaking up culture, different ways of doing things and incorporate them into your work," she said.
