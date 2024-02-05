Consumers 'wary' and buying better quality produce

Good news for grocers and veggie-lovers alike, as recent statistics show prices of fruit and vegetables are dropping amid the cost-of-living crisis.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics' inflation gauge has reported that while inflation is still high, the effects are being partly offset by drops in prices of meat, seafood, and fruit and vegetables.
Damaging weather in Queensland has also driven prices up of fruits and vegetables that are grown in the flood-damaged state, such as mangoes and avocados as shortages are predicted.
Owner of Broome's Fruit and Vegetable Mick Macedone said that they hadn't seen much of a difference in consumer purchases.
He speculated that with concerns around the cost-of-living, food wastage was dropping and customers were buying better quality produce.
"What the actual customer is trying to do, in my perception, they're buying less rubbish and at the same time, they're buying more of the quality products," he said.
"People are wary of what they're buying at the moment, they're buying quality because they know that if they're buying rubbish, it'll be costly at the end."
He added that the price of vegetables hadn't really been impacted, but freight costs were higher.
"The only thing that's gone up is the freight component, that's what hurting everybody. That's where the problem is," Mr Macedone said.
Figures from the ABS showed consumers still face high prices for many other products, with tobacco prices up 7 per cent from 2022 and insurance premiums soaring by 16.2 per cent in just a year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.