Griffith workplace death one of five prompting NSW safety warning

An accident that resulted in the death of man at Griffith's Real Juice warehouse last week is one of several across the state prompting a warning from Safework NSW.
The NSW government says several recent deaths at workplaces serve as a sad reminder to employers and businesses about the importance of safety.
In 2022, there was approximately one workplace fatality a week in NSW but in the past four days five people have died at workplaces.
They include a man in his 70s who was visiting the Griffith factory when he was struck by a forklift.
He was rushed to hospital where he passed away some days after.
Police have said SafeWork NSW will complete an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
Meanwhile in other parts of NSW a man in his 50s was killed in a vehicle accident on a Narromine cotton farm on January 31.
On the same day a 28-year-old was electrocuted conducting air conditioner repairs in Engadine.
Two others have also lost their lives from workplace accidents since late last month.
Work health and safety minister Sophie Cotsis said all incidents serve as reminders to ensure work places are up to date with safety equipment and compliance.
"Five deaths in four days is a tragedy and my condolences are with families, friends and colleagues of those who have sadly lost their lives," Ms Cotsis said.
"Following a well-deserved break, employees should feel they can come back to work and be safe.
"Business owners must ensure their employees are always practising safe work practices," she said.
SafeWork has developed a toolkit for business owners to ensure they have workplaces that promote effective work health and safety.
Workers who have concerns about workplace health and safety can anonymously contact SafeWork on 13 10 50 or through the 'Speak Up Save Lives' app.
Further details including working with electricity, forklifts, farm safety and working at heights in construction can also be found on the SafeWork NSW website.
