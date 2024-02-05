Swans hold off plucky Crows in Women's League season opener

It was a classic meeting between two rivals, but the Griffith Swans took home the win from their season-opening Southern NSW Women's League clash with Leeton-Whitton.
It was the Crows first game in the women's competition, and the Swans were able to make a strong start as they were able to pin the ball in their forward 50 after a kick out, and Jenna Richards popped up to kick the first major of the match.
As time wound down, it was almost a carbon copy, with Richards popping up for a second goal and sending Griffith into the first change with a 14-point lead.
After sustained pressure inside the forward 50, the Crows were able to get their first points on the board as Tamika Rourke kicked their first goal in the competition to close the margin to nine points at the main break.
A stroke of fortune for the Crows saw them kick the only goal of the second half as Brooke Buckley was found unmarked inside 50, and just as her kick looked destined to hit the post, it bounced at right angles to go through for a major.
Swans coach Trevor Richards was full of praise for the battle the Crows brought in their first game.
"Leeton came out pretty hard at us and we were able to hold on in the end," he said.
"We started well and probably let a couple of opportunities go but they came back hard at us.
"We were really able to dig deep in the third term and defended really hard."
While the Swans had the run in the final term, the Crows did well to hold the Swans at bay, but the Griffith side was able to hold on to take a 2.7 (19) to 2.1 (13) victory.
Having spent the final term in their attacking half, the Swans coach was pleased to see his side starting to come together late in the game.
"We spent most of that fourth quarter in our forward half," he said.
"We didn't really capitalise on it, but we had opportunities, and it is a lot easier to play down that end than it is in defence."
Richards was full of praise for the way the new players on the team settled into the challenge of senior football.
"There were quite a few girls who hadn't played before or played at high school but haven't played senior footy, and it is different," he said.
"There are stronger girls, and the contact is a bit bigger, but they really stood up and played well."
