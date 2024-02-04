The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wanderers hold on in thriller against Eagles to all but secure One Day Final spot

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
February 4 2024 - 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hanwood Wanderers have all but secured their birth in the One Day Final after coming away with a three-wicket win over Exies Eagles in the 40-over clash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.