Wanderers hold on in thriller against Eagles to all but secure One Day Final spot

The Hanwood Wanderers have all but secured their birth in the One Day Final after coming away with a three-wicket win over Exies Eagles in the 40-over clash.
The Eagles were coming into the game knowing they needed a win to keep their hopes of reaching the One Day final and would have been looking to make a strong start at the top of the order.
It was a steady start from the Eagles as they were able to put on 25 runs in the first nine overs before Rahul Giran (1/16) struck to remove the dangerous James Roche (6).
Scott Rankin and Travers Pickmere tried to keep the scoreboard ticking over as they were able to get their side to 52 before Pickmere (22) was caught off the bowling of Dean Catanzariti (1/25).
Rankin and Craig Burge got their side to drinks, but Luke DeMamiel stuck soon after the break to remove Burge to see the Eagles fall to 3/68 after 23 overs.
Arshdeep Sandhu and Rankin got their side past the 100 mark with a 47-run stand before Sam Robinson (1/38) removed Sandhu (20).
Rankin posted his half-century before his long knock was eventually ended when he was run out by DeMamiel, but Zac Dart (10*) and Duane Ashcroft (14*) helped the Eagles reach 5/161 at the end of their 40 overs.
It wasn't the best start for the Wanderers in their chase as Jordan Whitworth (0) fell in the first over when he was trapped in front by Arjun Kamboj.
Catanzariti and Charlie Cunial were able to get their side back on track with a 49-run stand before Duane Ashcroft (1/18) was able to pick up Cunial (23).
The Hanwood top and middle order batters were all able to chip in, with Catanzariti (26), Oliver Bartter (25) and Sushant Modgil getting starts to see Hanwood sitting on 4/123 with 11 overs remaining.
Mason Ashcroft was able to send a shiver through the Wanderers line-up as he was able to pick up Modgil (21) and Owen Robinson (0) wickets in successive deliveries.
Giran was able to see off the hat-trick delivery and, with Pardeep Deol, looked to get their side back on track.
Needing six runs to win, Deol (38) was dismissed by Kamboj (2/12), but it was just a bump in the road as Giran (11*) and Sam Robinson (3*) got their side over the line with four overs remaining.
Hanwood take on Diggers next weekend, while the Eagles face Coro.
