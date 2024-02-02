'We need a fairer model': mayor welcomes IPART review

Griffith mayor Doug Curran has welcomed an IPART review into the financial sustainability of NSW councils.
The move will determine if current budget and financial processes deliver value for money and whether the current funding model sustainably supports the needs of communities.
It will also review councillor and community visibility over the financial and operational performance of their councils.
Community feedback is being sought for an IPART survey that includes reviewing the capacity and capability of councils, how better planning and reporting systems can improve long term budget performance, transparency and accountability.
The County Mayors Association, of which Griffith City is a member, has also announced it will produce a detailed report on financial sustainability on behalf of its members.
It comes as most regional councils apply for a rates rise which Griffith City Council did last year.
Cr Curran said the review is acknowledgement of what council has been discussing for 12 months.
"Anything that can be done to improve the system is welcomed because, unfortunately, rural and regional councils have revenue barriers," Cr Curran said.
"There needs to be a fairer model for all councils; we don't want to see something work for one that might be disadvantageous for another.
"When something changes we don't have a lot of what the metro councils have to raise revenue, such as parking fees," he said.
"In many cases when larger councils get financial assistance grants they don't know what to do with them.
"Out here we're running at half a per cent at a tax base when we're supposed to be at one percent - that's a $6 million hit to Griffith and even more for bigger councils," Cr Curran said.
The mayor is adamant any review should require time and care for the best outcome.
"Any improvement needs to be thorough and needs to help everyone across the board," he said.
"Myself and the general manager are pleased to be part of the proactive organisation that is the Country Mayors and we will proudly work with them on this going forward."
IPART chairwoman Carmel Donnelly said the review was recommended after a stakeholders raised concerns about the affordability of council rates under the current cost of living climate.
"IPART noted many of the issues cannot be fixed by the rate peg or the special variation process," she said.
"We're seeking feedback on the draft Terms of Reference from the community, ratepayers, councils, former and current councillors and council staff."
Country Mayors chairman Cr Jamie Chaffey said data analysis of 87 councils' finances revealed operating expenses are far higher per capita.
"Cost shifting has cost NSW councils well over $1 billion annually in recent years," Cr Chaffey said.
"We will highlight (that) in our submission and will be encouraging IPART to factor it into their investigation."
Residents have until March 15 to complete the survey on the IPART website.
In November it was announced the state government would look to remove the Emergency Services Levy (ESL) from council rates systems which has long been viewed as a significant, cost burden to councils.
