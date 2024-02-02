The Area News
Art gallery's 'diverse, captivating' 2024

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 2 2024 - 2:36pm, first published 2:12pm
Griffith Regional Art Gallery public programs officer Melanie Toscan and coordinator Ray Wholohan are excited to launch the 2024 exhibition program on Friday February 9. Picture by Allan Wilson
Griffith Regional Art Gallery is preparing to launch its 2024 exhibition program on Friday, February 9.

