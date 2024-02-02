Art gallery's 'diverse, captivating' 2024

Griffith Regional Art Gallery is preparing to launch its 2024 exhibition program on Friday, February 9.
All are invited to attend the event, which will include a run down of the year's upcoming exhibitions and public programs.
Art Gallery manager Marg Andreazza said 2023 was a milestone for the gallery.
"We celebrated its 40th birthday," she said.
"This year we have our biannual flagship event The National Contemporary Jewellery Award which showcases unique and innovative creations of some of the country's finest contemporary jewellery practitioners."
The November event will be one of the highlights of the gallery's 2024 program.
Art Gallery coordinator Ray Wholohan said it would be a "bright, diverse, captivating, contemporary and most importantly, engaging" year.
"We have some blockbuster touring exhibitions, as well as exhibitions with local significance such as our upcoming community exhibition The Fruits of Labour," he said.
The gallery is also pleased to announce its continued partnership with Dee Vine Estate.
Mrs Andreazza acknowledged the winery's continued support and contribution.
"We thank Dee Vine Estate for again coming on board to supply our patrons with fine wines for our events, and encourage everyone to come and enjoy light refreshments with complimentary bubbles from Dee Vine Estate on Friday, February 9," she said.
The current exhibition Errol Fielder: Retrospective consists of surreal Australian landscape paintings influenced by bizarre events, myths, anecdotes and personal experiences that have occurred in the last seventy years or more connected to the two dominant Riverina region landforms, The Rock Hill and Murrumbidgee River.
Exhibition curator and art historian Dr Neill Overton will present a free floor talk on Errol Fielder's retrospective exhibition and rural surrealism on Saturday, February 10 at 11am.
"We're very eager to show off our 2024 program and are looking forward to an exciting 2024," Mr Wholohan said.
All are welcome to attend the 2024 Griffith Regional Art Gallery launch on Friday, February 9 from 6pm.
