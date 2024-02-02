New face to lead Griffith's Youth Advisory Group in 2024

Elle Andreazza has been appointed as the new leader of Griffith's Youth Advisory Group.
The former St Francis HSC student will carry out the roll for 12 months as part of her gap year prior to attending university in 2025.
It comes as former youth advisory coordinator Lara Rossetto embarks on her own university degree in Wollongong, studying a bachelor of medical health science.
Ms Andreazza began her role on Monday and has been working closely with Ms Rossetto in the interim.
A fresh face to the group, she says she has long had an interest in being a leader and cited a passion for lending a voice to the city's young people.
"I'm very excited for the next 12 months," Ms Andreazza said.
"Lara has really helped me settle into things and has been a terrific source of knowledge and inspiration.
"My goal will be to accentuate everything she has done since the groups inception and maintain a sturdy platform for young people to have their say.
"I love the diversity of the group; there's a great mix of members from a variety of backgrounds. I'm looking forward to getting to know everyone."
Ms Andreazza says she was drawn to the position as a means to make an impact in the community as well as advocate the needs of youngsters.
"I'm eager to learn about leadership and the skills that come with that by channeling the thoughts and feelings of the group's members," she said.
"I also think this position will aid my aspirations of becoming a primary teacher.
"I feel young people haven't been heard enough in the past and it's important they are able to pitch in on things happening around their city.
"I also think there's a need for more services and opportunities; that will certainly be part of my goal during my tenure."
Former youth advisory coordinator Lara Rosetto called the past 12 months an unforgettable experience, equipping her with life-skills for the future.
"I'll forever be grateful for being able to do this," Ms Rossetto said.
"I'm particularly grateful to Griffith City Council which gave me the opportunity.
"I hope to see the group grow and expand, not just in terms of events but also in delivering a range of workshops, particularly those with a focus on mental health. I feel this is a topic that needs to be discussed more in the group.
"I wish Elle all the best; I have every confidence she will do amazing things over the next 12 months," Ms Rosetto said.
The youth advisory coordinator position came to the fore last year after Griffith City Council launched a renewed effort to connect with young people in the community after receiving $50,000 from the Office of Regional Youth.
Last year the group put on a number of events, including Sounds of Spring and glow roller discos.
Last month the first of this years events was launched at the Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.