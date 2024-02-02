South Griffith McDonald's store opens

South Griffith now has their own brand-new McDonald's, the second in the Griffith area after the opening on February 1.
Originally planned to open by Christmas 2023, construction on the store hit delays that moved the opening into this year, but the doors are now open.
The store is located on Kidman Way, just opposite Griffith City Cinemas.
The store opened their doors for the first time on February 1, as part of a nationwide push by McDonald's Australia to open 100 new restaurants by December 2025.
McDonald's Australia estimated that the new stores would create over $40,000 new jobs and put over a billion dollars into the Australian economy.
Locally, the new store is estimated to create over 100 jobs across all roles and introduce $5 million into the Griffith economy.
The store is the third to be owned by licensee Matt Gidley, who also operates the other Griffith restaurant and one in Leeton.
Mr Gidley said he was excited to create more opportunities for Griffith workers, as well as being able to commit to more local community groups.
"We are excited to open our doors on McDonald's Griffith South and provide jobs, training and development opportunities for the local community ... McDonald's invests millions of dollars into training and development initiatives each year, offering nationally recognised certifications in the food and retail sectors," he said.
"We are passionate about supporting the professional development of our people and providing workplace skills applicable to any career."
The new restaurant features a cafe area, a dual-lane drive-through, and a play area for kids as well as an outdoor dining area.
The store also hosts environmental initiatives including solar panels, a heat-recovery water system and energy-efficient lighting to reduce emissions and energy use.
The store will be hosting a celebratory launch event from 9am on February 3. The store is currently hiring for a number of roles, more information is available at careers.mcdonalds.com.au.
