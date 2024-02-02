$10,000 donation to Hampers of Hope

Meals on Wheels Griffith have been gifted a sizeable donation of groceries - with $10,000 worth of foods and other necessities for the Hampers of Hope program.
The $10,000 donation was made last week thanks to a generous worker from Prestige Solar Group, who donated $10,000 worth of groceries from the Italian Fresh Mercato.
The Prestige Solar Group is located out in Sydney, but have been doing work out in the MIA, and one worker took the time to make the incredible donation.
Meals on Wheels Senior Co-ordinator Tenille Valensisi said they were exceptionally grateful for the $10,000 gift, but were more than a little shocked.
"It was amazing, it was very unexpected but definitely very welcome. I was a bit speechless when we were told, it happened very quickly," she said.
"We are just overwhelmed by how many people we can help with that."
Ms Valensisi added that the program was currently sending out 350 hampers each week to families across Griffith and the area, and the donation meant they could restock their long-life pantry as well as provide necessities they couldn't offer in the past.
"We've been shopping for the last few days, stocking our pantry. We'll continue to do that until we run out of funds, but that will get us quite a bit of food and other items that we haven't been able to provide like toiletries and washing powder."
The donation comes at a time when it's most needed, as the cost-of-living crisis has driven demand up for the Hampers of Hope program.
Ms Valensisi said that it was a 'selfless act for such a big company.'
