'Treasured' Griffith secondhand store on the market

It's been a wonderful run says Griffith Secondhand Treasures operator James Cunningham, but now it's time to pass on his treasured store to the next avid collector.
After nearly six years of operating one of the most unique stores the city has to offer, Mr Cunningham is selling his Olympic Street business for $69,000.
Mr Cunningham says operating the venture has been a passion, with diverse items coming through the door on any given day, from the valuable to the quirky.
"I've been a great six years but I've decided it's time for a change," Mr Cunningham said.
"I have some ideas about what I want to do but nothing is set in stone just yet.
"I think the right buyer will not only do well but will have as great a time with it as I have," he said.
"Ideally I want it to go in the hands of someone with a passion for old items and fortunately there are a lot of people out there who have that."
Mr Cunningham has had everything from obscure vintage items to historical memorabilia from Griffith's past come across his counter
"Once I came across a couple calendars that depicted Tom's Supermarket in Griffith and they were sold to a relative of the owner of the supermarket.
"It's always great to see those go back into the hands of family," Mr Cunningham said.
"One of the more quirkier pieces was an antique medical device used to emit shocks to the body - certainly not something recommended these days.
"Of course, purchasing gold is a part of what I do but the bulk of gold has been cheap. The most expensive piece went for several thousand," he said.
"One time I also brought a Streets ice cream corflute which I recall people gasped at how much I paid, but it fetched quite well online.
"In the end, the price of anything boils down to supply and demand, but another factor for value are the memories and nostalgia attached, whether it be signage someone recalls from childhood or a tea-set their grandmother once had," he said.
"At times people come across something in a back shed they bring in, thinking its not worth much, but it turns out it holds value.
"The flip side of course is a client might think something has significant value when in fact it doesn't.
"Either way, I've gotten joy from seeing an item back in circulation as opposed to gathering dust, forgotten," he said.
Mr Cunningham said the shop has drawn recognition from collectors as far away as America and Canada.
"I've had great feedback over the years; the reaction is often one of surprise at how much variety I have for a small regional second hand store," he said.
"My hope is that notoriety continues."
Those interested in learning more about the sale should visit the Prime Business Brokers website or can contact Mr Cunningham on 0419 629 599.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.