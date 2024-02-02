Hedge health 101: Identifying and treating common issues

Dont let your hedges suffer in silence. This guide will help you recognise and treat common problems for thriving hedges all-year-round.

Keeping your hedges in good shape is an important part of maintaining your garden. In fact, back in 2017, 25 per cent of homeowners claimed that hedge trimming was one of their favourite hobbies. However, one of the tricky parts of hedge maintenance is spotting problems before they get out of hand.

This article will walk you through how to identify signs of unhealthy hedges and treat some of the most common issues that beset them. With enough knowledge and care, you can get your sickly hedge back to its former vibrant glory.

Spotting a sick and unhealthy hedge

Before you can treat common hedge health issues, it's a good idea to have a clear knowledge of how to spot and recognise a sick one. Here are some hints to be wary about:

Patchy growth

Scraggly, sporadic growth habits point to problems stunting your hedge's growth. These could be pesky bugs, diseases, or poor nutrition. You investigate even further to find the root cause. In severe situations, hedge trimming might be your best bet to salvage the situation. You can get hedge trimmers by Battmow or other power gardening tool shops to help you trim off the infected areas before they spread to the healthy ones.

Pest damage

Chewed-up, notched, or curled leaves are a dead giveaway of creepy crawlies living in your hedges. You can also look for webbing, eggs, or larvae, as they often come together and eat off of your shrubs!

Droopy leaves

If the leaves are limp, shrivelled, or sagging, it usually means the hedge is stressed and thirsty. This is extra common during hot, dry weather. You can bring it back to its sturdy and healthy appearance by giving it a good and deep drink.

Dodgy coloured leaves

Yellow, brown, or black leaves suggest some type of trouble - likely a disease, nutrient deficiency, or environmental issue impacting the hedge's health. Make a note if the weird colours spread.

Poor growth

If your hedge has slow growth, brittle branches that snap easily, or lots of dieback, it needs more of your help and attention.

Once you've spotted these red flags, you can start treatment to get your hedge back to its happy, healthy self.

Common hedge health issues and their solutions

Keep reading and take a look at some of the most prevalent hedge problems you'll likely come across, along with their corresponding solutions.

Pest infestation

Hedges can become an all-you-can-eat buffet for common garden pests. According to research, the most common predators that attack them are spiders, ants, and earwigs. These sap-sucking and leaf-chewing creatures can quickly make a meal of your hedge. So, keep an eagle eye out of the critters or the tell-tale signs they were there. Look under the leaves and stems for the culprits, shed skins, webs, or even larvae.

For light infestations, give them the flick by hand or blast them with organic insecticidal soap. But for heavy invasions, bring out the big weapons like neem oil or other natural pesticides. Once you've gotten rid of the garden pests, stay vigilant in monitoring for possible future outbreaks and treat them quickly before they spread again.

Watering issues

Underwatering is one of the most common reasons for sad, unhealthy hedges. They need regular deep drinks, especially when newly planted and during the humid season. Otherwise, too little water leads to drought stress. Young hedges may need a daily splash, while mature hedges need thorough soakings two to three times a week at summer's peak. Always water the soil deeply until moist, eight to 12 inches below the surface.

Overwatering can also cause trouble like root rot. To avoid this, let the soil partially dry out between hydration sessions and improve drainage if things get boggy. Also, make sure to wet the soil, not just the leaves. You can invest in a soaker hose if needed to target the roots. With proper watering habits, your hedge will perk up in no time.

Hedge diseases

Fungal diseases like rust, leaf spot, and powdery mildew love to plague hedges. They cause nasty leaf discolouration and early leaf drop. To treat these, prune out any infected bits immediately to avoid spreading spores. You can rake up and toss any fallen leaves or debris beneath the hedge. Then, apply organic fungicides if the problem persists.

You can also help prevent diseases by improving airflow and avoiding too much moisture, which fungi love. When watering the hedges, wet the soil only, not the leaves, to avoid moisture from sticking around the leaves. You must also declutter the area under the hedge to discourage fungi from thriving. Overall, with prompt treatment and good sanitation habits, your hedge will be back to its happy, fungus-free self.

Nutrient deficiencies

Lack of important nutrients will cause issues like yellowing leaves, stunted growth, and dieback, among others. Hedges need a regular balance of nitrogen for happy leaves, phosphorus for strong roots and stems, and potassium for hardiness. Much like multivitamins!

To address your hedge's nutrient deficiencies, give it a serving of slow-release organic fertiliser in early spring. Then, do it again halfway through the summer. You can also do a soil test first to see if any specific nutrients are lacking. With the right diet, your hedge will perk up.

Light and space issues

Hedges need just the right amount of sunshine and personal space to thrive. Otherwise, too little light leads to weak, patchy growth. This can happen if trees or buildings start crowding and shading your hedge.

Overcrowding can also cause problems. When hedges are planted too close together, the inner branches often die back from lack of light and airflow. So, if possible, prune back any trees or structures that are encroaching on your hedge's sunlight. You want to give those leaves direct access to the sun's rays.

For an overcrowded hedge, thin it out by removing some older inner stems. This opens up the centre to light and movement. Plus, well-spaced hedges can form a natural border and create a prettier zen garden.

Excessive pruning

Aggressively hacking back your hedge can actually stress it out and cause harm. Removing too much foliage and branches at once will shock the plants. Thus, never prune more than one-third of your hedge's total size in one hit. That'll be too much for it to recover quickly.

Preferably, schedule pruning right after flowering and before the next growth spurt begins. That way, the hedge will have plenty of time to regrow before going dormant. You should also make clean cuts at a 45-degree angle right above a leaf node to stimulate new growth.

The final snip