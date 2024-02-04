School days: shaping the future of our children

It was back to school in my house this week.
I have one going into Year 2 and one into high school and each year that passes I'm reminded of the role that schools play in the lives of families everywhere.
Do you have a student like my youngest? Back for a day and then crying "I have a runny nose" on day two?
Or have you got a student that skips to school each day?
If you have the later, lucky you.
The role that schools play will be at the forefront of parents, carers and students at Murrumbidgee Regional High School (MRHS) after we reported this week that the school will "demerge" in 2024.
The first batch of students returned on Thursday, February 1 with the rest of the school following suit on Friday.
In recent years MRHS has operated as a single entity across two sites and for now they will continue under the same name and with the same uniforms.
However, as 2024 rolls out each school community will meet and decide on "new identities" for the schools.
As a student I never gave much thought to the "identity" of my school, but when I look back I realise that I was in a place that I most definitely connected to.
It fostered my love of music, an appetite for sport and an ability to write and communicate.
Had I been somewhere else and under other influences perhaps my life would have taken a different path? We will never know. But as a parent it's something I do think about.
MRHS parents will no doubt be having similar thoughts.
Minister for Education Prue Car urged the entire community to be involved in cementing the two schools' separate identities.
"It is vital that teachers, staff, students and parents and carers are deeply involved in these decisions, as they are central to each school's identity," she said.
The Area News will continue to follow the story of the demerger as the year unfolds.
