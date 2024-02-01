Top HSC student thanks TAFE teachers for support through Cert III

A former Griffith TAFE student who came fourth in the state for a course as part of her HSC has extended gratitude to her teachers for their support.
Sienna Andreazza, who received a band six for her Certificate III in Human Services, will begin commence a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy at the University of Canberra next week.
Her TAFE course formed part of the former Marian Catholic College student's overall ATAR last year and will allow her to work in the nursing industry will studying at university.
Sienna said she couldn't depart the city without making a stop at Griffith TAFE to thank some special teachers who aided her success.
"My nursing teachers, Sarah Proud and Paula Barzan, made a lot of difference in helping us through the work," Ms Andreazza said.
"I really enjoyed the course; being able to do it in conjunction with my ATAR as part of the HSC was wonderful.
It's certainly a case of following ones calling for Ms Andreazza, as she topped her class in the trial exam before acing the HSC.
"I was blown away by my mark which turned out to be one of the highest in the state. I had a feeling I would do ok but I didn't think I was going to do as well as I did," she said.
She said the course had it's challenges but her teachers were instrumental in smoothing the experience.
"They made the course fun and that made a big difference," she said.
"For me, going to TAFE actually served as rest-bite from the stresses of the HSC at school.
"I loved the fact the course had many practical components which is an educational advantage.
"Having this certificate gives me the qualifications to work in nursing either at the hospital or a nursing facility while I study, which is not just great for gaining experience but also for supporting me while I study."
After she completes her degree, Ms Andreazza plans on returning to Griffith to work as an occupational therapist, something TAFE services coordinator Mel Marin pointed out will be a boon for the city.
"We know Griffith has a shortage of occupational therapists so that will be amazing," she said.
"I'm overwhelmed and so proud to see she has done so well at TAFE. I'm especially thrilled she is looking to come back and provide her services to the community."
Nursing teacher Sarah Proud said Sienna is a prime example of the benefits students can have taking up a certificate III as part of the HSC.
"Her achievement shows that a TAFE course can be a real pathway to university, because a certificate III is NESA-certified and recognised within the ATAR system," she said.
"I'm very excited for her and eager to hear how she goes."
