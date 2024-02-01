Harvesting pioneer 'always forged his own path'

Walter 'Wally' Pilosio is being remembered as a devoted man who threw himself passionately into everything he did.
Pilosio died on January 21 at the age of 85 after a lifetime of changing the Australian wine industry with technological innovation.
Pilosio is best-known in the wine industry for being Australia's first adopter of mechanical harvesters. In 1973, he was introduced to the Chisholm Ryder harvester - many years before the rest of the country - and saw the potential of the technology.
After just a few years, he had bought several harvesters and cultivated a thriving industry harvesting grapes around the country - but it was his own invention of a mechanical pruner attachment that cemented him as an agricultural pioneer.
"Nobody else had developed a machine that could do it. He was a pioneer in the way he designed the whole system to work around the science," longtime business partner and friend of Wally's, Vic Patrick, said.
"Without those innovations, we wouldn't have a competitive wine industry."
While certainly committed to work, Pilosio was committed to spending time with friends and family - as well as enjoying plenty of fishing, football and clay-shooting.
He was even a founding member of the Griffith Waratahs.
His daughter Kim Pilosio said he was always excited to have his kids and grandkids along on his journeys - whether it be on the tractor or riding into town.
"It was great. We had the best life, we'd follow in his footsteps around the farm ... we just loved being with him," she said.
Mr Patrick looked fondly on their annual fishing trips, a beloved tradition for each of them.
"We went fishing in the reef for about ten years in a row, we went fishing in New Guinea, fishing in Western Australia ... They were wonderful trips," he said.
"He was very special, he grabbed life with both hands," she said.
Pilosio is survived by his wife Helen, children Liane and Gary, Kim and Simone and grandchildren Mel and Jess, Luke and Richelle, Joel and Laura, Nicholas, Iggy and Ruby.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.