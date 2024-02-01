'It's been a great ride': Darlington Point post office owner calling time

The Darlington Point post office is up for sale, with the current owner looking to hang up the mail bag after 20 years.
The licensed premises is listed for $160,000 which includes a mail-run vehicle, stock and additional services.
Owner Pat Ridley says she is looking forward to retiring, with aspirations to do some travelling with husband Craig.
She said she never envisioned she would run a post office years ago, let alone spend as long as she has at the helm.
"Back in 2003 I was working at Steggles in Griffith and decided I wanted a career change," she said.
"I've really enjoyed running the outlet. I think the highlight for me has been serving locals and chatting with people who have come in to collect their mail.
"I'm going to miss it, but I'm also looking forward to being able to focus on other things I want to do in retirement," she said.
The Coleambally native hopes to see it go to good hands, saying a post office is a vital service to any small town.
"A post office isn't just about mail; it's the go-to for banking and a many other services," she said.
"It's particularly important to towns that don't have a bank.
"I think the biggest change I've seen over the years is the adoption of computers in the day-to-day running of the outlet.
"It's improving all the time and I have no doubts the next owner will enjoy it. It's been a terrific ride," she said.
The office boasts 96 private mailboxes and the mail-run consists of 20 hours over three days per week.
Real estate agent Peter Campbell said there has been steady interest in the post office from as far south as Howlong.
"I have no doubts it will sell and do well, especially given Darlington Point is a growing, prosperous town," Mr Campbell said.
"I also think it will be quite lucrative. Some years back we sold a take-away shop on the Kidman Way and I have since heard the owners are extremely happy with how things are going given there's plentiful traffic from locals and tourists.
"Being a river town is a great advantage for businesses within it as well," Mr Campbell said.
It comes as a number of outlets are listed for sale in the area, including the nearby Darlington Point Accomodation Village, and several clothing stores in Griffith.
More information on the business can be found on the Peter Campbell Real Estate website.
