The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Stump Yards owner encourages more to take the call of retail

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 2 2024 - 1:26pm, first published February 1 2024 - 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Stump Yards is the next of Griffith's stores to be closing its doors, the third after both Revive on Banna and Lola and Iris announced their own upcoming closures.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.