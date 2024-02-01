Stump Yards owner encourages more to take the call of retail

The Stump Yards is the next of Griffith's stores to be closing its doors, the third after both Revive on Banna and Lola and Iris announced their own upcoming closures.
The store is currently clearing stock with a plan to close the doors towards the end of March, but owner Monique Sutcliffe is clear that the closure doesn't have to be a sad moment, with more opportunities to chase.
Ms Sutcliffe is closing the doors thanks to more opportunities presenting themselves, and said that closing the store was the response in order to look after her own work/life balance.
She opened the store six years ago after a career in agriculture, hoping to recapture her own femininity and provide a space for all bodies.
"I worked all my life in agriculture, working with blokes and wearing very 'blokey' clothing," she said.
"I wanted to feel a bit more feminine and being plus sized, I wanted to offer a space where people of all shapes and sizes can be comfortable."
While she said that the store had challenges, Ms Sutcliffe looked back at the life of the store fondly and encouraged anyone interested to take up the challenge.
"I've really enjoyed it, people are nice and I've made some good friends ... it's almost more of a social life than a business," she said.
"I do hope other people consider it if they're thinking about another job. There's still potential in Griffith, so anyone who has got that passion and drive, they can give it a real go."
She added two pieces of advice for those interested in opening a new business.
"Do your research, see what the town needs ... and be online. COVID changed the way people shopped, that was a huge shift."
She added a thank you to the regular customers and the Griffith retail community, describing it as a vital network of support and community.
