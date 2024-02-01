Five questions with acclaimed 'illusionist' Cosentino

A culmination of Cosentino's finest acts will light up the stage of the Griffith Regional Theatre when he returns to the city this month.
Considered a superstar artist, Cosentino will perform his record-breaking stage spectacular 'Decennium: the Greatest Hits Tour'.
Those who have marvelled and enjoyed his performances in the past will be in for a thrill, with over an hour of entertainment on offer in two shows.
The magician has been lauded with 'International Magician of the Year' and 'International Escape Artist of the Year' status, with TV shows broadcast in more than 50 countries to a viewing audience in excess of 750 million people.
The Area News spoke with him ahead of his trip to Griffith to hear about his inspirations, his rise to fame and what makes him tick.
This will be a celebration of my life in magic over the past 10 years. I'll be pulling out all my favourite pieces, from illusion to disappearing acts to card tricks, predictions of the future and even some comedy and dance, all packed into a 90 minute spectacular. I describe this as just pure fun and entertainment.
There's so many elements. I like to simply say audiences should expect the unexpected.
I was a shy kid growing up, quite introverted, and I had some learning difficulties. I had problems learning to read but the way I did was through a book on magic which my mother read to me.
The first trick I learned was making a coin disappear which I showed my dad. I remember him asking me afterwards how I did it, which was an indication the trick worked. That set the gears in motion.
I studied the craft and eventually began doing magic as a part-time job. Mates I knew were working in cinemas or at McDonalds while I was fortunate enough to be performing tricks at nursing homes and bat mitzvahs. It just built from there.
They're varied. Some of them aren't what you would expect, but they've all played a part. Anyone from Michael Jackson to Gene Kelly to Fred Astaire.
Of all the acts you'll be doing, which do you think will leave people on the edge of their seats the most?
I think the final piece will have that effect. It's called 'stabbed' and sees me in a box with 18 kitchen knives dangling above my head as a sand timer ticks away. There are two padlocks that need to be unlocked to prevent the knives from falling but the keys to those padlocks have been mixed in with some 300 identical others. My job is to find the keys in time to stop the knives from coming down.
Overall, I never like to pin-point which performance will be the most effective. Some people like the card tricks, the comedy, or the psychological ones.
The goal is to be a great showman. The thing that makes live performance interesting is that each show is different. The audience doesn't necessarily know what to expect, and neither do I.
Cosentino will perform at the Griffith Regional Theatre on Saturday February 10 and Sunday 11th.
Tickets are available on the theatre's website.
