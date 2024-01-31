Swans to start women's league season with clash against rivals

The Griffith Swans women's side will take to the field for the first time in 2024 when they play host to rivals Leeton-Whitton on Friday night.
It will be the first time the two sides have met in the AFL Southern Women's League, with it being the debut season for the Crows.
Griffith coach Trevor Richards is looking forward to seeing his side, which features a few new faces, taking on the new side.
"We have a few back, but we probably still have 10 or so new players," he said.
"There are a few of them who are a bit nervous with it being their first time out there, but they are excited at the same time.
"It will be interesting to see what they have and where they are up to. With it being their first time in the competition."
With the competition starting in the pool stage, which has placed the Swans with rivals Leeton-Whitton, Narrandera and the Northern Jets, Richards is pleased to see that travel will be lessened to start the season.
"We understand that we have to travel just because of where we are situated compared to everyone else," he said.
"Last year and even a couple before that, it was difficult because we seemed to be travelling most weeks, but there were games where we could have played against teams that were closer.
"It's just a bit of common sense, and it comes with a bit of learning from everyone else, which is good to see."
This week will also see VFLW recruit Grace Buchan making her debut, and the Swans coach is looking forward to seeing her in action.
"She has played at a high level and is a quality player and person from the small amount I've had to do with her," he said.
"Especially having someone like her out on the field, it can help the other girls as well, which makes life a lot easier."
