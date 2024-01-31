The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith prepared for first O'Farrell Cup challenge since 2018

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated February 1 2024 - 3:30pm, first published January 31 2024 - 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the first time since the 2018/19 season, Griffith will be challenging for the O'Farrell Cup when they make the trip to Albury to take on the holders.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.