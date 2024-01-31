Griffith prepared for first O'Farrell Cup challenge since 2018

For the first time since the 2018/19 season, Griffith will be challenging for the O'Farrell Cup when they make the trip to Albury to take on the holders.
The competition has been on hiatus since 2021 after changes were made to the competition, which were not well received by the bulk of the participants of the challenge cup.
The return to the old format has enticed Griffith to make a return to the prestigious competition as they look to end Cricket Albury Wodonga's stranglehold over the O'Farrell Cup.
It is a prospect that excites captain Jimmy Binks, who will be one of the rare players on the side who know what it feels like to secure an O'Farrell Cup victory.
"It certainly means more than anything else in representative cricket for us," he said.
"We want to put our best foot forward to compete against a team like Albury is a great opportunity. Hopefully, everyone else understands what is at stake and we can really put it to them."
The Griffith side will lose Jack Rowston, who is unavailable for selection, but they will welcome back O'Farrell Cup-winning captain Haydn Pascoe and all-around Luke Docherty.
Pascoe moved across to Wagga to play for Lake Albert for the 2023/24 season and has had a strong year with the bat, scoring 387 runs at an average of 29.77.
Docherty has been flying his flag down in Albury for the past couple of seasons and has 14 wickets for Lavinton this season, so he will bring a good option with the ball as well as information on some of the opposition.
"We have had the luxury of being able to pick and choose a few blokes," he said.
"We have Haydn Pascoe coming in at three, and Luke Docherty will come in as a floating batsman probably around four, and we will be able to work out the rest of the list from there."
Having seen the team that will be named by Albury, Binks questioned how scared the holders were of the side that Griffith had at their disposal.
"They have a few internationals in the side from what I have heard, so they must have tweaked the rules in there somewhere," he said.
"There is a lot of suitability going on for them as they try and out-compete the striving Griffith Cricket Association."
While it has been a difficult season in the representative scene for Griffith, with defeats to Hay in the Creet Cup and Temora in Hedditch Cup, Binks feels that the extra incentive behind playing for the O'Farrell Cup might be the boost that his side needs.
"I think it will be, and that's not to say there is a lack of quality in the sides that we have played, but with everything at stake, will be looking to up the ante a little bit," he said.
"It might excite everyone a little bit more than Creet and Hedditch.
"We know that we are going to be playing on a pretty fast outfield, and we know our batters can handle playing safe cricket as long as they set their mind to do so.
"Getting runs on the board has been the issue, but I think that we have the batting to be able to get a few."
