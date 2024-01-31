MRHS getting ready to go back to schools

Murrumbidgee Regional High School students and parents are getting ready for the new school year, as the first batch of students return to class on February 1.
Students in Years 7, 9 and 10 will be starting back at school on Thursday, February 1 while students in Years 8, 11 and 12 will be having a very short first week back - beginning on Friday, February 2.
After several years of operating as a single school across two sites, 2024 will be the first year since the merge that the schools will operate as two separate schools once again.
The schools will be operating under the same name and keeping the same uniforms for 2024, still being distinguished primarily by the site while the school communities meet and decide on new identities for the schools.
A letter from Minister for Education Prue Car urged the entire community to be involved in cementing the two schools' separate identities.
"It is vital that teachers, staff, students and parents and carers are deeply involved in these decisions, as they are central to each school's identity," she said.
The schools will have two separate principals, while former MRHS principal David Crelley will be overseeing the split and ensuring that the schools can separate cleanly and effectively.
The ongoing principal of Hay War Memorial High School Yvan Chambers has been appointed as principal of MRHS - Wade, while Duncan Lovelock will be acting principal of MRHS - Griffith.
Mr Lovelock said he was looking forward to the Griffith site developing it's own identity going forward, as well as meeting students over the next two days.
"Each school has to establish it's own identity and that's something we'll be working on," he said.
"We've probably got a little bit to do but I'm an experienced principal and that's why I'm here. If my heart wasn't in it and I wasn't passionate about it, I wouldn't be here."
There is still one link between the schools, as senior elective lines will continue to be shared across the sites for 2024 to ensure existing students can continue to benefit from programs like the Pasifika program and the STEM Academy.
Mr Lovelock added that despite teacher shortages across the state and a particularly high vacancy rate at MRHS, he was committed to ensuring students would still get a well-rounded education.
"We've been working on ways that we can handle that in the short term. Even though we've got shortages, we'll be providing a very inclusive curriculum where kids can succeed," he said.
Yvan Chambers was contacted for comment.
