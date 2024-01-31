From casino dealer to aged care worker: Griffith TAFE providing pathways

A former Solomon Islands casino dealer has changed the course of her family's life and is doing her part to address the region's crippling aged care skills shortage.
A recent report by the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) has warned the skills shortage in aged care could reach 110,000 or more in the next decade and 400,000 by 2050.
But mum-of-two Francina Wilikai is one of many making strides to change that trend.
A former casino dealer in her native Solomon Islands, her pursuit for a better life saw her relocate to Griffith in 2019 to work as a fruit picker.
Eager to move into an alternative profession, Ms Wilikai enrolled in the Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) earlier this year at Griffith TAFE while also managing to take up a roll as a support worker at Pioneer Lodge.
"We don't have aged care facilities in the Solomon Islands; it's the children's job to look after their parents into old age," Ms Wilikai said.
"I love helping people and I love making them laugh; it's my passion.
"It makes me feel like part of the community and that I'm giving support."
She said the Griffith TAFE course has armed her with the tools and knowledge to help make an immediate impact in her new workplace.
"The course taught me so much about how to give older people more independence as well as dealing with difficult things like dementia," Ms Wilikai said,
The 31-year-old now plans to take things a step further by enrolling in a Diploma of Nursing at Griffith next year to become an enrolled nurse.
Nursing enrolments at Griffith TAFE are on the rise, with over 35 students taking up a course last year and a total of 100 having graduated since Griffith began offering the course in 2010.
Griffith TAFE nursing teacher Sarah Proud said the possibilities are endless when it comes to studying at the institution.
"If you go into hospitals you see so many who are registered nurses who began at TAFE," she said.
"It's so exciting to see them progress to so any areas.
"The really great thing about it is they can work in the industry as they study further," she said.
The end of this year will see renovations to Griffith TAFE's nursing ward to expand the space.
TAFE NSW aged care teacher Debbie Healey said the industry offers the rare combination of job security and satisfaction, with graduates leaving with the practical skills and work experience to hit the ground running.
"The aged care industry is awash with jobs at the moment; if you love helping people, it can be the perfect profession," Ms Healey said.
"You really are making a difference in a person's life and helping older people retain dignity as they age.
"So many of our TAFE graduates walk straight into jobs, often before even starting."
