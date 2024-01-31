Hanwood looking to find their stride and remain in the top two

With Hanwood losing top spot in the GDCA first grade competition for the first time since the start of the season, they are aiming to make a swift return.
After starting the season with six wins in the first seven rounds, it was a mixed run either side of Christmas, which captain Dean Catanzariti knows his side needs to find a way out of.
"We started off really well, but we just dropped away a little bit towards Christmas," he said.
"Just haven't had blokes available and have been a little bit inconsistent with the side.
"We missed out in our last game, so we need to get back on the winners' list quickly."
Their current hold over a top-two position in the overall standings could be on the line this weekend, depending on the result of the 50-over clash between Leagues and Coro.
Just four points separate Hanwood from Coro in third, while their opponents this weekend, the Exies Eagles, are 11 points further back in fourth.
A win for the Wanderers could see them move back into first in the overall standings while they would move a step closer to securing a one-day final berth.
The success for the Wanderers this season has come from their young guns coming to the forefront.
Owen Robinson has been an absolute revelation for the Hanwood side in his first full season in first grade, cementing his spot in the side with strong performances with the bat and behind the stumps.
"He has been unreal for us," he said.
"Has been great for us with the bat and behind the stumps. He wasn't there, but apparently, he bowled really well, so he is another option there if we need him."
Along with Robinson, Jordan Whitworth and Oliver Bartter have had strong seasons with the bat, but Catanzariti knows the top three need to find their stride if they are to have success this year.
"That is the key. If the first few can be more consistent, that is what will get us to go all the way," he said.
It will be an important game for the Eagles if they want to hold out hope of reaching the one-day final, as they are currently seven points behind second.
The match will get underway at 1pm on Exies No 2.
