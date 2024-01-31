Local Health Advisory calls for new members

Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee has invited expressions of interest to join them in 2024.
2023 was the first year following the COVID-19 pandemic where Local Health Advisory Committees in the Murrumbidgee region were able to operate free from the restrictions of the pandemic.
Griffith LHAC chair Margaret King said the LHAC always punched above their weight with numerous projects and advocacy initiatives on the go and 2024 would be no different.
In 2023 Griffith LHAC members identified a number of key priority areas which they worked steadily on throughout the year including:
"Our role as community advocates is to understand the needs of our local community, identifying gaps and advocate for improved communication and access," Ms King said.
"All LHAC members share a combined interest in focussing on what matters most to our community. They volunteer to be on the committee and engage closely with hospital staff from the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) and also with the team at the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) to review local data and provide feedback and ideas about health services.
"We are currently recruiting for new members, particularly those from our First Nations and multicultural communities," she said.
Applications are now open for new members. To find out more visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/departments-and-agencies/nsw-health/mlhd/get-involved/local-health-advisory-committees.
Or apply online here: https://msnswlhd.snapforms.com.au/form/lhac-membership-application.
The next Griffith LHAC meeting will be held on Thursday, February 22 at 5.30pm. This meeting will be the Annual General Meeting and election of office bearers.
