Griffith airport gets a million dollar face lift

Griffith Regional Airport will be closed to flights from Friday, February 2 to Monday, February 5 for essential upgrades.
As a result a regular bus service will transport passengers between the Griffith and Narrandera airports over the four days.
Airport coordinator Graham Slingsby said it was essential passengers be prepared in the lead-up.
"The bus trips will provide sufficient time for passengers to embark and disembark from the Griffith airport terminal, allowing the required 20 minute minimum window close off for Rex airlines," Mr Slingsby said.
"Qantas flights will not be operating as the Narrandera aerodrome is not equipped for those services."
Passengers travelling on the coach from Griffith must ensure they allow sufficient time to find a park and bring their luggage to the bus as the coach will not wait on late arrivals.
"We understand there are members of the community who will need this service, which is why we have had it set up," Mr Slingsby said.
He apologised to the community for any "inconvenience" but said the airport works were critical to the maintenance of the aerodrome facilities.
The works, worth almost $1 million delivered dollar for dollar from both federal funding and Griffith City Council, were last carried out in 2016.
The upgrades include a spray seal and pavement resurfacing of the main runway and air transport apron.
"Typically these happen every six to seven years," Mr Slingsby said.
"Last time everything went smoothly and we forecast the same this time; the contractor has significant experience in civil and military projects.
"At the end of it, we will have essential works completed and new markings to ensure ongoing civil aviation authority compliance and safely maintained facilities," he said.
Griffith Council is committed to maintaining infrastructure to the highest calibre, according to Mr Slingsby.
"[They] have a stringent commitment to safety compliance standards," he said.
Despite the upgrades, Mr Slingsby was adamant there would be no repercussions to aero-medical services.
"I'm working closely with NSW air ambulance medical operators to ensure the region is appropriately covered," he said.
"The Griffith community should rest assured the region will still have access to those services and they won't be disadvantaged in any way due to the works."
He said travellers from Griffith and beyond had reacted well to news of the closure, which was first announced some months back.
"I think the majority of passengers understand this work is essential and have been very understanding as a result," Mr Slingsby said.
An amended timetable is available on the Griffith City Council website and regular services will resume on Tuesday, February 6.
