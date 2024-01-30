NRLW Raiders bring big-time skills to Leeton clinics

Ua Ravu has returned home to Leeton to impart knowledge and skills to aspiring NRLW stars.
Ravu was back in Leeton with NRLW Canberra Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick for a special afternoon of clinics specifically aimed at junior girls in the shire wanting to learn more about rugby league.
It was in 2023 that Ravu made her debut with the Canberra Raiders and she was excited to bring some of what she has learned back to her hometown.
The Raiders hosted two, female-only skills clinics at Leeton's No.1 Oval to promote the game, but also connect with young players.
"The idea is they can come along and learn some new skills," Ravu said.
"We don't have a lot of that coaching around here.
"It's good to learn those skills at a younger age, so when it maybe comes time to actually pursue a career in women's tackle, they have some experience.
"Hopefully it continues to grow and we can have those pathways in place for young girls out here."
The clinics were aimed at those aged from 14 to opens and were also held in Young, Wagga, Albury and Bega.
Borthwick was hopeful the clinics would not only familiarise the players with basic skills, but show them and their parents playing tackle doesn't need to be "scary".
"It's a cool sport to play and a safe sport to play," he said.
"We are working really hard on pathways ... if the schools jump in with the initiative to educate (potential players) while they are little bit younger that contact sport or rugby league is actually not a bad sport to play, it all helps.
"We'd definitely love to see more kids playing rugby league at school.
"It's great to have these clinics because those that do come along see players like Ua and can aspire to be like that.
"They see that it can happen."
Ravu was unsure what the future holds for her NRLW career, but has continued on with her training and hopes to take to the field again for the Raiders this season.
"The competition is changing a lot, so I am just playing it by ear and going with the flow to see what opportunities arise for me," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.