Accommodation village sale to boost housing options for MIA

It's hoped the sale and potential expansion of the Darlington Point Accommodation Village will provide relief amid the housing shortage in the MIA.
McDonald Hospitality Brokers (MH Brokers) have listed the Darlington Point Accommodation Village on Narrand Street for $2.5 million.
The facility, which is being sold as a free hold going concern asset, offers 55 guest accommodation solutions on a 14,700 square metre parcel.
It comprises of seven cabins offering short and long stay options in addition to a three bedroom managers residence.
MHB managing director Dan McDonald says there is also ample opportunity for future expansion.
He says within a day of being listed, the property has already attracted considerable interest.
"We've had a terrific response, not just locally but from across the area," Mr McDonald said.
"This is a very rare and unique opportunity in the current marketplace due to the demand for industry workers who are in incredibly short supply. Part of that is from lack of housing.
"A broader part of my work is re-purpose older motels and other outlets, so this style of accommodation is becoming a very common experience amid a shortage of beds for the agricultural workforce," he said.
"This is a real example of sourcing solutions to help with that."
He noted development approval is already in place for two additional cabins as well as planning approval for six more.
"It's great news for immediate future growth, given the hard work is already done," Mr McDonald said.
"I'm very confident of a sales result. It's a great business from an investment perspective, as well as an immediate solution to the accommodation shortage in the area.
"There's also flexibility with regards to opportunities to establish longer stays and certainly through the ag industry there has been good demand for longer stay housing.
"In saying that though, it is certainly suitable and capable of overnight stays too."
More information on the Darlington Point Accommodation Village can be found on the MH Broker website and by contacting Dan McDonald on 0437 838 368.
