Wedding Singer nominated for five CAT awards

Griffith's 2023 Community Musical has been nominated for not one or two, but five awards at this year's Canberra Area Theatre awards - or CATs.
The CAT awards are a major event for amateur theatrical productions in Canberra and a large part of regional NSW including Griffith, Dubbo and down to Merimbula.
The awards aim to celebrate and recognise the artistic contribution of amateur theatre in Australia as well as encourage individuals to pursue their art.
In the 2023 awards, The Wedding Singer has been put up for five separate awards, recognising the set design, costuming, lighting and acting that went into one of last year's most successful shows at Griffith Regional Theatre.
Director Katherine Sharpe said that she was proud of everyone who had worked so hard on the production.
"I'm incredibly proud of the team that's put this together, it's really exciting and nice that somebody has come along to our show and recognised it," she said.
"We have some incredibly passionate and skilled people here in Griffith, and a lot of hard work was put in by a lot of different people."
Ms Sharpe added a thanks to everyone who had worked on putting together the show - and added a particular thank you to Greg Salvestro for loaning his car for the production.
That car and the entrance it made even got it's own nomination for the John Thomson Theatre Magic award - recognising spectacular moments that stand out within their shows.
Ms Sharpe hoped that the award nominations and potential wins would be a feather in Griffith's artistic cap, and even encourage more to get involved.
"It's exciting to get some credit for the quality work we do here in Griffith ... Hopefully this is a way to encourage our community to say that what we're doing is worth it," she said.
"We're always looking for more people both on and off the stage."
The award winners will be announced at a special gala ceremony on February 18 at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre.
