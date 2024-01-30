The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wedding Singer nominated for five CAT awards

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
January 30 2024 - 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith's 2023 Community Musical has been nominated for not one or two, but five awards at this year's Canberra Area Theatre awards - or CATs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.