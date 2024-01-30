Tough hit out for Griffith in their penultimate Derek Rogers Cup clash

Wagga Blue proved too strong for Griffith in their Derek Rogers Cup game at Ted Scobie Oval on Sunday.
Griffith were sent into bat and with a heavy outfield to contend with and some tight bowling from the Wagga bowlers, their innings never gained any momentum.
It was only patient innings from Lachlan Spry who made 17 and Kobi Nancarrow who battled hard for his 16 runs that helped Griffith get to a total of 60 off 29 overs.
Griffith's opening bowlers put some early pressure on the Wagga batsmen. Two quick wickets from the reliable
Josh Taprell had Wagga struggling at 2/8 but some costly missed chances and some sensible batting allowed the third wicket partnership to take the Wagga score to 54.
A couple of late wickets saw Wagga pass the Griffith score with 4 wickets down. Josh Taprell took the bowling honours with figures of 2/7.
Griffith will play their final Derek Rogers game this weekend against South West Slopes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.