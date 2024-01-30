Griffith cricketer meets and plays his idols in game of a lifetime

It was a dream come true for Griffith cricketer Joel Schaefer who enjoyed the opportunity to meet and play his idols in Sydney last month.
Joel, who plays for the Leagues Panthers, was able to contest against the likes of Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath in a little friendly backyard-style competition at Coogee Oval.
His mother, Kiley, entered the 18-year-old after seeing an ad on TV but never expected he would be one of three to be granted the opportunity.
"I was gob-smacked when I received the phone call," she said.
"I actually didn't believe it at first.
"I thought it was a scam; I couldn't imagine it could be true and it took time for me to understand it was real.
"It also took time for me to convince Joel who was absolutely floored," Mrs Schaefer laughed.
The opportunity was the result of Toyota Australia's Good For Cricket Raffle, an initiative that amplifies and uplifts cricket clubs across the country.
This season the raffle raised over $573,000 for over 1000 clubs across Australia, with 100 per cent of profits going toward grassroots cricket.
"I saw the opportunity advertised on The Today Show and thought I'd enter but I didn't think much else of it for eight weeks after," Mrs Schaefer said.
The win saw Joel and his father Geoff fly to Sydney to have the hit on December 10.
"Joel played on Glenn McGrath's side, batting and facing-off Brett Lee," Mrs Schaefer said.
"Joel said it was a surreal experience and they were some of the nicest people he'd ever met."
Joel's father was equally mesmerised.
"Geoff played a lot of cricket when he was younger so people like Glenn McGrath are his heroes. He just couldn't put into words how amazing it was," she said.
"There was a lot of banter on the field, a lot of encouragement, and Glenn kept telling Joel to keep playing cricket - it's the best social experience you'll ever have."
The apprentice fitter machinist was well supported by his work mates to attend despite the late notice.
"I got the call on a Friday and he flew out on the Monday, but his work was extremely supportive," Mrs Schaefer said.
"There was no way they were going to let him miss what they called an experience of a lifetime.
"He's been playing since he was four-years-old and has always been extremely passionate about the game," she said.
"He loves playing for the Leagues and has been avidly sharing his story of this adventure ever since coming back home."
