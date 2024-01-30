The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith cricketer meets and plays his idols in game of a lifetime

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 31 2024 - 11:06am, first published January 30 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a dream come true for Griffith cricketer Joel Schaefer who enjoyed the opportunity to meet and play his idols in Sydney last month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.