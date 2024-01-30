Carter and Leach fly the flag for Griffith cricket at Under 14s State Challenge

Wyatt Carter and Reif Leach continued their progression through the Cricket NSW Pathways programs as they headed to Dubbo for the Under 14s State Challenge.
The Griffith pair were selected in the Country Marlins side who finished seventh overall after the four-day carnival.
It was a tough start as they fell to a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Metro Stallions, with quiet games for both Leach and Carter.
It was a strong showing from Leach in game two as he picked up two wickets while scoring 16 runs as the Marlins fell to defeat against the Metro Eagles.
Day three saw two Twenty20s played, with the Marlins coming away with a three-wicket win over Country Stingrays with Carter picking up a stumping and then scoring 10 with the bat while Leach chipped in with eight, while in the second game against Metro Scorpions, Carter picked up another stumping while Leach had a run-out in a defeat.
Carter (19) and Leach (17) top-scored for the Marlins in their final game, but it wasn't enough, as they lost by eight wickets to the Country Lions.
