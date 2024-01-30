George Duncan Electrics show fighting spirit to take out draw

George Duncan Electrical were able to secure an unlikely draw after their clash with J Fallon Building in the Griffith Touch men's top division.
In warm conditions, the George Duncan side came into the game without a bench, while the J Fallon side had plenty in reserve.
It was a strong start for the J Fallon Building outfit as after drawing the last defender, Jonathan Morris was able to draw the defender and send Michael Vitucci over for the first try, and after holding out the George Duncan side, James Girdler raced away to make it a two-try advantage.
The George Duncan Electrics side was able to pull a tryback right before the halftime break to trail 2-1.
The game was level shortly after the break as Bohdi Brady was able to break the line and race away and after scoring his second soon after George Duncan had secured an unlikely lead.
J Fallon was able to get a late try through Morris to see the game finish level at 3-all.
Meanwhile, in the women's top division, Heart Racers were able to pick up their 11th straight win of the season after a resounding performance against Black Line.
It was a good start from the Heart Racers' side as they took a 3-0 lead into the break thanks to tries from Ellie Matthews, Sophia Kelsey, and Johane Oberholzer.
They continued to run away with the game in the second half, with Erin Bonetti, Megan Lonsdale, and Oberholzer scoring doubles as the game away with a 9-1 victory.
There is just one round remaining in the Monday night competitions before finals get underway on February 12.
