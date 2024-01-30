Soroptimists line up cricket champion for International Women's Day

Griffith's Soroptimists are busy organising their annual International Women's Day breakfast, lining up a champion cricketer to deliver an address discussing her sporting career and advocacy.
On March 8, cricket champion and former Australian captain Alex Blackwell will be back in town for a special IWD breakfast with the Griffith Soroptimists
Blackwell was raised Yenda before being called into the NSW team for the under-17 interstate competition. With Blackwell on the team, NSW won eight matches and claimed the competition, cementing Blackwell's status as one of Australia's cricket stars.
Playing at national and international levels over an 18-year career, Blackwell's career highlights included captaining the Australian team to victory at the 2010 T20 World Cup competition and the Ashes.
After her retirement from play in February 2018, she has been a popular public-speaker discussing her LGBTQI+ advocacy and athletic achievements. She also published her memoir Fair Game in 2022.
Soroptimist Will Mead said they were excited to have a local returning to speak at their annual breakfast.
"We're feeling really good. After the success of our two local speakers last year, we thought we'd go with it with another local identity, a girl from Griffith who has done extremely well," she said.
"We feel really fortunate to have been able to get her to come and speak."
The breakfast will be held at the Kidman Wayside Inn on March 8, and tickets will be on sale for $55 from mid-February. Registrations are required.
Ms Mead urged interested attendees to get in early to help them organise catering.
"You have to buy your ticket beforehand, so we can get the catering done."
Tickets will go on sale in early February. More details will be made available at the Griffith Soroptimists facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.