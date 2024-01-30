Dalton's concerns heightened as South Australia trip concludes

As her 'fact-finding mission' comes to an end, Member for Murray Helen Dalton has offered a glimpse into her findings and the actions she plans to take going forward.
Mrs Dalton has been investigating the management of water in the Murray Darling Basin, her latest campaign against the passing of a controversial water bill through the senate.
She says she has heard first-hand accounts over the consequences of environmental water buy backs and assessment's of whether South Australia's lower lakes are naturally freshwater as opposed to estuary lakes.
"I've been having interesting conversations with farmers, fisherman, first nations people, and experts, along with South Australian members of parliament," Mrs Dalton said.
"Visiting the Lower Lakes, you can see the impacts of it being a fresh water system rather than an estuary.
"To keep fresh water held up in Alexandrina instead of letting it mix is ridiculous - that's plain to see and everyone I've spoken to agrees. They want it turned back," she said.
"I believe the Murray Darling Basin Authority are mismanaging our water. The modelling is distorted and we want transparency, water accountability and a thorough think on water management.
"They have more water than they know what to do with and they don't want to talk about the destructive ramifications."
Mrs Dalton says she will continue putting pressure on the government for transparency on the issue.
"(Premier) Chris Minns shouldn't be transferring our water to the Commonwealth unless there's accountability," Mrs Dalton said.
"I would like to have a first nation's elder from the Coorong lakes address NSW Parliament as they aren't happy about what's happening either.
"I also want to begin an online federal petition over the 450 gigalitres and the lower lakes as this is a conversation I think the whole nation should be having.
"The fight has just begun and I won't rest until we have reasonable outcomes. The sooner that happens the sooner we can get these water ways restored to good health."
