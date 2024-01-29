Broken-down car lasts less than a day before being burned

A Griffith driver was met with a horrible surprise after their car broke down on Mirrool Branch Canal Road outside Hanwood, when their car was set alight and destroyed.
The black Hyundai panel van was left on the side of the road on January 27 after breaking down, as the driver went about their day and made arrangements to collect the vehicle later on.
Later on wouldn't come, however, as at 10am on January 28, police were called to the road when the vehicle was spotted completely ablaze.
Police and the NSW RFS responded, however the vehicle and some surrounding bushland were completely destroyed by fire.
Police are investigating the blaze and are appealing to the community for any information regarding the incident.
Police are also appealing once more to drivers to lock up their cars overnight, and remove all valuables from vehicles. A number of thefts from vehicles have been reported across Griffith - with the majority coming from unlocked cars with valuables inside.
Detective Inspector Tim Clark urged drivers to not leave valuables inside cars, and to double-check that vehicles were locked when leaving them for the evening.
Anyone with information on the fire or other incidents is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
