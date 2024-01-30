The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith soroptimists report

By Will Mead
January 31 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soroptimist International Griffith's Libby Trembath gives an update on what the group has been up to over the past month. Picture supplied
Soroptimist International Griffith's Libby Trembath gives an update on what the group has been up to over the past month. Picture supplied

Soroptimist International (SI) Griffith wish everyone a happy and healthy 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.