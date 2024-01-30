Griffith soroptimists report

Soroptimist International (SI) Griffith wish everyone a happy and healthy 2024.
Each year Soroptimist clubs around the world report on everything we do. Reporting is done in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
For SI to keep our seat on the UN Economic and Social Council we have to be able to provide evidence of how we work towards achieving these SDGs.
In 2023 we filed 50 reports: nine projects (including International Women's Day, SHINE, women's self defence courses, English classes for women from Pakistan and street banners and aprons for our Say NO to gender based violence campaign); eight activities; three advocacy; four scholarships/grants; and 26 donations. Our donations totalled $18,300 with $13,800 going to local groups; $2000 to Federation and International projects and $2500 to other groups (including Royal Far West and the Australian Gynaecological Research Foundation).
We thank every member of the Griffith community who supports our fundraising. As you can see, most of the money raised stays right here.
The Twilight Family Fun Night hosted by the Griffith Local DV Committee was a free event at the end of November where families could gather at Memorial Park and take part in many activities. It was also a great opportunity for our members and members of the DV Committee to wear our new aprons which reinforced the messages on the new street banners Soroptimists and the DV Committee bought this year: Say NO to violence against women and children.
Interested in joining us? Contact us at sigriffith@siswp.org.
