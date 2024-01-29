Work on $19 million Grain Link Wumbulgal siding yet to commence

Almost 12 months after it was announced, construction is yet to start on a new siding project to expand rail capabilities in the MIA and take pressure off freight services.
The project was announced last year by former Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway who predicted construction would commence in August of that year.
However, Transport for NSW has said work on the $19 million project will start this year and take some 12 months to complete, weather permitting.
The aim will be to expand the WR Connect freight terminal at Grainlink's Wumbulgal facility by creating a 1.8 meter and a 900 meter rail siding just off the railway line.
The project has been years in the making, collaboratively lobbied by Griffith City and Leeton Shire Councils, amid an ever expanding site bordering both LGAs.
Australian Grain Link CEO Geoff Barker said he believes the project will go to tender for construction in a few weeks time.
"From our end we've been working closely with Transport for NSW along with contractors on design and technical aspects regarding the site and siding," Mr Barker said.
"If it does go to tender we would expect construction to happen mid-year and I believe it will take six months to get the siding in at the grain site.
"When completed it will be a major step forward for the western Riverina as we would expect more grain to be exported that way and potentially lower freight rates through better efficiency."
The project will be delivered by Transport for NSW and its contractor for the Country Regional Network, UGL Regional Linx.
"This will improve the operations of multiple users while delivering crossing capacity for services up to 1500 metres long between Coolamon and Griffith," a Transport for NSW spokesman said.
"It will also increase in freight and passenger pathing capacity between Junee and Griffith and create greater reliability for passenger services."
The Wumbulgal siding project is expected to build on other Riverina investments, including the $60 million Junee to Griffith rail upgrade completed in early 2022 and the $11.7 million rail siding extension at Coolamon which wrapped in September last year.
