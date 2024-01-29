Pleasant conditions return but action heats up on the course

Ideal weather conditions greeted the 64 players who contested a single versus par at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday.
Versus par is a true test of handicap, and Matt Rumings passed with honours, taking out A Grade with +5, Gerry Cox also passed, runner-up on +3.
Paul Josling won B Grade on all square on a countback over Slim Cavanaugh also all square.
Naqase Khan won C Grade with the pass score of +2 on a countback over Steve Crowe +2.
Pins won by Bryan Salvestro, Max Turner, Chris Richards, Steve Richards.
Another 59 players contested Sunday's Medley single Stableford. Henry Perez's 37 points won A Grade ahead of Llisoni Koroi 36 points. Elizabeth Graham flew the ladies' flag to win B Grade with 37 points, Nic Furore 36 points runner-up.
Peter Centofanti carded the day's best score of 43 points to easily win C Grade, James Kanaley 39 points was second.
Pins to Solinka Pologa, John Saddler, Nic Poole.
The McNabb 5's competition commenced on Monday, January 29. with 25 teams in four divisions.
More teams are welcome to nominate but must be in by Sunday, February 3, by contacting the Pro Shop.
Members in the draw of the Brady Paints Red Gum Plate are reminded that the first round must be completed by Sunday, February 3.
The club is calling for members interested in playing in the Riverina Golf Pennants competition. It runs from Sunday, February 18, until May 11.
Interested players are asked to text their names to club captain Marcus Blanch on 0418467538 or Paul Connell on 0428 696 281.
All golfers are advised of the Barellan Masters Golf Day at the Yenda course on Sunday, February 11. It's a two-person ambrose with an 8.15am registration for a 9am shotgun start. Entry includes a barbecue lunch. Contact Carl on 0427 355 389.
Today, Thursday and Sunday's events are all single stablefords; Saturday is a single stroke for the February medal.
Last Thursday's medley single stableford was played in extreme heat with a reduced field of 23 players in two grades. Trevor Richards on 39 points won Div.1 ahead of Shane Gaffey 38 points on a countback, over Paul DeMamiel 38 points. Mike Hedditch, 35 points, won Div.2, Wal Hood with 33 points was second.
The week's biggest field of 74 players took to the fairways on Friday, Australia Day, in a medley single stableford.
Jeff Wiscombe (38 points) won A Grade, Col Woodcick (37 points) was runner-up.
Countbacks sorted the places in B Grade after Luke Lasscock and Steve Lightfoot both carded 36 points, with Lasscock taking the win.
Tony Caberton (41 points) easily won C Grade over James Girdler (37 points) on a countback over Darren Roberts.
Pins to Ryan Minato, Bryan Salvestro, Col Woodcock.
The veterans competition returns this week, February 1.
Results of last Wednesday's medley single stableford. A Grade - Max Turner 36 points, runner-up Rob Trembath 35 points. B Grade - Albert Donadel 38 points, Jim Curtis 37 points. C Grade - John Wallace 37 points on a countback, Frank Zambon 37 points
Pins to Brad Coombs, Shane Gaffey, John Wallace.
