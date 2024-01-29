Youngsters to reach for the skies through Air Force cadet recruitment

The 340 Squadron (City of Griffith) is calling for a new crop of cadets to take part in this year's Australian Air Force Cadets program.
Those turning 13 through to the age of 17 looking for new experiences are encouraged to attend a recruitment day slated next month.
The youth-oriented organisation, supported by the Royal Australian Air Force, teaches participants life skills and qualities like leadership, self-reliance, discipline, confidence, self-respect, communication, and teamwork.
Flight lieutenant (aafc) 340 (City of Griffith squadron) Michael Borg says there has been good interest so far but he would like to see more.
"We have between four and five who have shown interest; the goal is to obtain between 10 and 15," Lieutenant Borg said.
"While it is the Griffith Squadron, I have interested people coming from Jerilderie and in the past have had some from Lake Cargelligo.
"Eventually I would like to see the numbers reach the 30s but we would also need more staff to go along with that.
"If there are any ex-servicemen or women, those from emergency services or even parents that would like to put up their hand to assist, I want to hear from them," he said.
A range of opportunities could be on offer to those looking to take part this year, from cadet aviation experiences to visits to other bases and survival skills training.
"We're hoping to do a cadet aviation experience in October which will see some go up for a lap around Griffith. If they find they enjoy it they could also be part of associated activities," Lieutenant Borg said.
"Field craft training will examine how to live and survive in the bush along with basic first aid and bushfire survival training which will also be offered.
"During school holidays some cadets may also get opportunities to visit other bases for ground service training.
"What we ask is a 12-month commitment; there will be theory involved but when it comes time for practical activities they will have the full capacity to get the most out of those experiences," he said.
Lieutenant Borg says past participants have gone on to gain notoriety and stature in the community.
"Our Squadron motto is "today's youth are tomorrow's leaders" and I think this is proven," he said.
"We've had two cadets who became school captains, a cadet who was a deputy school captain and two ex-cadets who were at one time named Young Citizen of the Year in Griffith.
"Last year an ex-cadet enlisted in to the RAAF as an aviation technician.
"It's great for them, their schools and the community," he said.
Recruitment will take place at Marian Catholic College from the entry of Macarther Street on February 12 and 19.
For more information email 340sqn@airforcecadets.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.