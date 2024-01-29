The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Youngsters to reach for the skies through Air Force cadet recruitment

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 30 2024 - 5:15pm, first published January 29 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 340 Squadron (City of Griffith) is calling for a new crop of cadets to take part in this year's Australian Air Force Cadets program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.