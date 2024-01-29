The story behind the new GAMS Youth Services artwork

The GAMS Youth Services program has launched, and has a brand-new design representing them after a region-wide Indigenous art competition.
The new branding for the Youth Services program was unveiled at the launch event on January 25, celebrating the launch of the program and announcing the winner of the art competition that will serve as the branding for the program.
Wiradjuri woman Jacienta Simpson is the artist behind the painting 'Gawaymbanha Mawang,' and took home a $500 prize for the work as well as the knowledge that it will be put to good use by the Youth Services program.
She said that she was 'honoured' to have received the award.
'Gawaymbanha Mawang,' which means 'Come Together' in Wiradjuri, represents the goal of the Youth Services team to create a space for all Indigenous youth to connect with their heritage and culture.
"This artwork represents the Indigenous youth of Griffith and surrounding areas connecting with their cultural roots," Miss Simpson said.
"They're all standing together with their ancestors watching on in the background. The vibrant colours symbolise their resilience during dark times and the different patterns tell the individual stories of the community."
While Miss Simpson no longer lives in Griffith, she said it was nice to be able to leave a part of herself behind for the community - especially at something she feels so passionate about.
"It feels good to have something of mine displayed in the community," she said.
"I'm excited to see what the youth space will entail ... I'm very excited to get behind anything that gives young people those opportunities."
Youth Services worker Sineytah Monaghan said that she was captivated by the story behind the artwork, and that gave it the edge over other entries.
"We got a few entries ... one of the biggest things for me was the story, and I just really loved how it resonated with our community," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.