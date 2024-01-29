The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The story behind the new GAMS Youth Services artwork

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 1 2024 - 2:07pm, first published January 29 2024 - 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The GAMS Youth Services program has launched, and has a brand-new design representing them after a region-wide Indigenous art competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.