Mavericks set their sights on state league domination

A "dream come true" is how one Murrumbidgee Mavericks player describes the forming of the representative basketball side.
The team will enter the 2024 Waratah Women's State League Competition, with the squad made up of players from Leeton, Griffith, Narrandera and West Wyalong.
The side stems from the successful MIA League competition, but is a huge step up to the state level.
There has been a lot of hard work happening behind-the-scenes to ensure the team would become a reality after being a dream for many for so long.
Leeton's Maddy Routley has been instrumental in much of this work and she was ecstatic the Murrumbidgee Mavericks had now been officially formed.
Routley has played in the competition in the past with the Wagga Blaze, but said it would be a dream realised to represent her home town and region.
"It has been something in the works for many years," she said.
"We knew we wanted to build the MIA League up as a strong competition first.
"We floated the idea in May, 2023 with the other associations to see what the interest was. We had fantastic support and the dream came from there."
The season starts in the coming months and will be held over 16 weeks. The Murrumbidgee Mavericks will have four home games, which will be rotated among the towns with players represented.
The team held its first training run on Saturday, January 20 in Leeton, with these sessions to also be held across the district.
The Mavericks will have plenty of travel throughout the season, playing teams from all over the East Coast.
"When we are at home we would definitely love to have big crowds there, we will be playing against some quality oppositions," Routley said.
According to Routley, the other positive in the team starting up was the pathway it would provide for junior players.
"It gives them something to aspire to," she said.
Should the women's side be a successful concept, which Routley was confident it would be, the goal will be to start a men's team in 2025.
Murrumbidgee Mavericks squad
