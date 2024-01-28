Bennett and Witherspoon rip through to see Coro close on top two position

The Coro Cougars continue to show that they are a contender for the top-two finish after coming away with a seven-wicket win over Exies Diggers in the 50-over clash.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Diggers' side won the toss and elected to bat but some early wickets put them on the backfoot.
Anurag Dhot and Kyle Pete were able to see off the first three overs before Jamie Bennett struck, getting down low to claim a caught and bowled to dismiss Dhot (3).
Paresh Patil (0) tried to take on Mathew Axtill and was found short of his ground before Bennett knocked over Ben Fattore (0) to see Diggers fall to 3/19.
Pete and Liam Greenaway tried to get their side back on track, but after a 23-run stand, Pete became the third to fall to Bennett.
Greenaway (14) and Brett Owen (21) were the only remaining Diggers batters who were able to get starts, but the bowling of Bennett (4/26) and Nick Witherspoon (4/16) didn't allow them to get away as the Diggers side lost their final five wickets for just seven runs to be bowled out for 77.
If Diggers were to have any chance of mounting a challenge against the Cougars, they needed to claim early wickets.
The third over provided what they needed as Craig Lugton (1/20) picked up the wicket of Jake Rand (5), while Dhurvil Patel knocked over Axtill (3) soon after.
With the score on 33, Patel struck to remove the dangerous Ben Signor (11), but it was only a slight bump in the road as Cooper Rand (16*) and Damien Walker (34*) steered their side to a seven-wicket win with 26.1 overs remaining.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.