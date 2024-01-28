Chris Poisat on a musical journey: South Africa to Griffith

Name: Chris Poisat
Instrument/s played: Guitar - mostly electric
What band / Group do you play in? None currently as I'm new to Griffith
What was your first experience with music?
As a youngster living in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, I was obsessed with listening to my dad's vinyl record collection. I'd spend hours listening to music - the likes of Queen, Boston, Foreigner, Joan Jett, Elton John, and The Beatles just to name a few. My dad had played in a band in his younger days, and always had a guitar in the house, so from a young age I started trying to learn some tunes. In my early years I began collecting guitars from swap and second hand stores. Admittedly I couldn't play very well at first. Fast forward to around 1998, I joined a band that all my mates were in called The Benjamin Gate playing original music. It was a case of being in the right place at the right time and we became rather known in the local scene, and went on to attract interest from an American label signing a contract deal. We jumped on it and long story short, lived and toured full-time in the USA between 2001 and 2004. We put out two full albums, a few music videos and toured non stop for a few years. I was extremely lucky to be part of something so good, and of course it gave me a vast insight into the music business as a whole - from recording, to playing live, to producing, royalties, publishing, you name it. It certainly wasn't as glamorous as though as it's all cracked upto be. However I'm very grateful for an experience of a lifetime.
Who inspires you?
I'm inspired by people who persist with their passion to achieve the outcome they want. As a guitarist myself I always had to work extra hard to be a good musician. At times felt like giving up, because I'd meet people who seemed to pick it up so easily and effortlessly. Keep believing in your passion.
Do you have a favourite song or style to play?
As a guitarist I enjoy playing older music, like The Beatles and Queen however I also like blues, rock and Indie and pretty much anything in between.
Who do you listen to?
I listen to a lot of Indie music like Ladyhawke, Arcade Fire, Nothing but Thieves, Thrice, Kings of Leon, Catfish, the Bottleman and British India. I also love 80s and 90s music - The police, David Bowie.
Favourite gig and why?
My favourite gig would definitely have to be New Years in 1999/00 in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa. It was by far the biggest crowd our band had ever played to - estimated at over 10,000 people on the beachfront for New Years festivities. Also, nobody knew what was going to happen at midnight - remember Y2K anybody? Finally at midnight the whole crowd sang Happy Birthday to me - much to my horror as I tend to shy away from individual attention.
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith?
The music scene in Griffith is obviously small but the musician community is exceptional. As a person who has lived and traveled extensively I am blown away at the local scene. The musos are connected and inclusive and the Griffith Music Club has taken me in with open arms. The level of musicianship is of a very high standard. My first Muso Ball I attended in 2022 blew me away and I immediately knew this was something I wanted to be involved in. It's very inspiring.
