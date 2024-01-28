Chris Poisat on a musical journey: South Africa to Griffith

As a youngster living in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, I was obsessed with listening to my dad's vinyl record collection. I'd spend hours listening to music - the likes of Queen, Boston, Foreigner, Joan Jett, Elton John, and The Beatles just to name a few. My dad had played in a band in his younger days, and always had a guitar in the house, so from a young age I started trying to learn some tunes. In my early years I began collecting guitars from swap and second hand stores. Admittedly I couldn't play very well at first. Fast forward to around 1998, I joined a band that all my mates were in called The Benjamin Gate playing original music. It was a case of being in the right place at the right time and we became rather known in the local scene, and went on to attract interest from an American label signing a contract deal. We jumped on it and long story short, lived and toured full-time in the USA between 2001 and 2004. We put out two full albums, a few music videos and toured non stop for a few years. I was extremely lucky to be part of something so good, and of course it gave me a vast insight into the music business as a whole - from recording, to playing live, to producing, royalties, publishing, you name it. It certainly wasn't as glamorous as though as it's all cracked upto be. However I'm very grateful for an experience of a lifetime.