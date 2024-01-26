Remembering, reflecting and celebrating on Survival Day

Griffith's Survival Day event was another smash success, with many visiting the Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre to recognise the day, honour ancestors and look to the future.
Whether Indigenous or not, hundreds came out to the pool to recognise Survival Day with music, craft and remembrance and then celebrate Wiradjuri culture and the future of Mob on the land.
The pool was filled with music, as Wiradjuri performers sang loud and clear - from traditional music to original hip-hop performances.
Tahalianna Soward-Mahanga grew a sizeable fan base in just three songs, as a small group of dedicated young folk pumped their hands in the air while she performed.
"I celebrate [Survival Day] because our ancestors worked so hard, they endured suffering so we can have a better life," she said.
"We're still here, and we always will be."
There was even a bellyflop competition in the pool, with young and young-at-heart competing to make the biggest splash.
Vicki-Louise Simpson was recognised as the 2024 Aboriginal Citizen of the Year, thanks to her dedicated work volunteering in youth groups and founding the Marrambidya Dance Group.
There were plenty of giveaways and prizes on offer, and young people watched eagerly for the chance to snag a shirt or another prize.
Emcee of the day Lachlan Skinner came all the way down from Coffs Harbour just for the event, and said it was "incredible."
"I've loved every minute of it. It's celebrating Mob and culture at its finest," he said.
"If I'm invited, I'll absolutely be back."
His personal highlight was a performance from young Elizabeth Toomey, who sang an incredible cover of 'I Am My Eldest Blood.'
"She's a future star," Mr Skinner said.
