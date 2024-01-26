Griffith celebrates the best athletes of the year in Australia Day awards

Griffith celebrated the best and most committed to sport at the Australia Day awards, from those who've performed spectacular feats over the last year to the ones who took a leadership role and helped guide others to success.
Jack Evans was recognised as the Senior Sportsperson of the Year for his commitment to karate and martial arts, after receiving his black belt in 2023 - and even starting his own dojo in Leeton with RMA Karate.
He thanked senseis Frank and Karen Cirillo for their guidance and support throughout his journey.
MRHS's Girl's Rugby Union team were celebrated as Sports Team of the Year thanks to their outstanding work in last year's competition.
Bernie Connolly from the Griffith Jockey Club was named Clubperson of the Year, while Timeeka Coleman was celebrated as Junior Sportsperson of the Year.
Coleman has had a busy year as captain of the NSW State Country team and playing at a national level as well as representing in the NSWCCC team at the national level.
That dedication is what got Coleman subsequently named Overall Sportsperson of the Year in Griffith, to her surprise.
"I'm shocked. There were a lot of other athletes up there who really deserved it this year," she said.
She added that the award had provided that extra motivation to keep her pushing for the year ahead.
To other young athletes, she encouraged them to stay persistent and keep pushing towards their goals - but to make sure they're having fun as well.
"Just keep going, do what you love and make friends along the way because you'll keep them forever."
Of course, basketball is a team sport and Coleman had plenty to thank for their support on the way - from family and friends to coaches and teammates who've had her back.
"I've got really great coaches and friends, and endless support from my family," she said.
"Also everyone at Griffith Basketball. They've been really great."
