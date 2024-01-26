Darlington Point, Coleambally Citizens of the Year named at celebrations

Troy Heath has been crowned Darlington Point's Citizen of the Year while Chris Gardener took the title at Coleambally as part of Australia Day celebrations.
Joining Mr Heath in receiving accolades at Darlington Point's CWA Park on January 26 was Jharal Coe for Young Citizen of the Year, Zavian Miles for Junior Sportsperson of the Year and the Darlington Point Rural Fire Brigade for Group of the Year.
At Coleambally, Eloise Jay was named Young Citizen of the Year, Can do Challenge was named Event of the Year and Sportperson of the Year went to Michelle Brain.
Samantha Harris received Lifetime Achievement Award at Coleambally.
From work in the Rural Fire Service to voluntarism - including as an active member of the Darlington Point rugby league community - Mr Heath has gone above and beyond for his town.
He was named Darlington Point Public School P&C "Volunteer of the Year" helping with a variety of fundraising activities, including sporting carnivals at both the school and zone levels.
He also volunteered as a cook at Junior and Senior Rugby League games - including the Group 20 Grand Final - and is part of the "Support Crew" for the Riverina Redneck Rally.
As Darlington Point Fire Brigade Group Officer, he regularly attends fire events both locally and afar, as well as traffic accidents.
He is also an advocate for RFS members across the district as a representative of the Rural Fire Service Association.
"I'm very surprised to be named among so many amazing people that do so many great things," he said.
"I thank everyone for their support.
"It's a fantastic feeling to be nominated, let alone come away with this award," Mr Heath said.
Meanwhile, Mr Gardener is part of numerous community groups, including president of the Darlington Point/Coleambally Apex Club, president of Coleambally VRA Rescue Squad, and an active Coleambally Demo Farm Executive.
He also acts as Marley Fire Brigade permit holder, equipment officer, first aid officer and Southern Valley Cotton Growers Association member.
Crowds turned out in solid numbers to celebrate the nation's holiday and honour the achievements of their peers and mates.
Murrumbidgee Council mayor Ruth McRae expressed her delight at each celebration.
"I congratulate each of the Australia Day award recipients and nominees," Cr McRae said.
"I acknowledged their contributions and achievements were truly inspiring and have made a tangible difference in making our towns better places."
Joining the mayor at celebrations in each town was Australia Day Ambassador and founder of Mate helping Mate, John Harper.
Jerilderie's Australia Day festivities will take place tonight at Luke Park from 6.30pm.
